Two injured in Brown’s Lake tubing mishap

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people remain hospitalized after a boating accident on Brown’s Lake Saturday.

Adreanna Hamman, 17, of Sioux City, and B.J. Baker, 39, of Lawton, were being pulled behind a boat when the tube they were on struck a stationary boat causing serious injury to both people.

Hamman underwent surgery at an Omaha hospital while Baker remains at a Sioux City hospital in stable condition.

According to accident reports, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash and the tubers were wearing personal flotation devices when the crash happened. Charges could still be filed.