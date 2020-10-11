Two injured, hospitalized in crash on Highway 9

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized on Saturday following a crash in the 1800 block of Highway 9.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Roemen, of Brandon, South Dakota, was operating a farm tractor eastbound on Highway 9, and Lisa Nafziger, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was also driving east on Highway 9. Nafziger’s vehicle rear-ended the tractor.

The vehicle Nafziger was driving received an estimated $15,000 in damages, and the tractor received about $10,000 in damages.

Nafziger and Roemen were taken to Avera Sioux Falls to treat injuries from the collision.

