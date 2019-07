Two people were injured after a head-on collision near Dickens.

The collision happened at the 2800 block of Highway 18 Friday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Casey Callsen, 28, of Spencer, was driving east on Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on. The driver of the pickup was Robert Larson, 66, of Ruthven.

Callsen and Larson were taken to the Spencer Hospital before then being flown to Sioux Falls for injuries.