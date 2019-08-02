Two hospitalized in Sioux City after being thrown from motorcycle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from a motorcycle in Sioux City overnight.

Authorities were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Street Friday at 1:43 a.m. for a motorcycle accident.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that the motorcycle was going north on Jackson Street when the driver lost control and hit a curb. The male driver and female passenger were both then ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to MercyOne with serious injuries. The passenger was taken to MercyOne with minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.