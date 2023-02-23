ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision near Lester Wednesday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the authorities were called to a crash east of Lester on Highway 9 around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said one man was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre west when he hit a snowdrift and lost control of the vehicle. The car slid sideways on the road. Meanwhile, a 2023 Ford F-150 was going east when the front of the pickup hit the side of the car.

Both drivers were injured and taken to local hospitals. The car and pickup are considered total losses.

The Lester Fire Department assisted at the scene.