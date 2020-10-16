Two hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Clay County Friday morning.

According to a release, around 7:50 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of Highway 71 for a report of a two-vehicle collision. Upon investigation at the scene, it was determined that Chance Noll, 17, of Spencer, was exiting a private driveway in a 2008 Dodge Ram when he failed to yield to Tanner Ladwig, 31, of Spencer, in a 2018 Freightliner Cement Truck driving south in the 3900 block of Highway 71.

The two vehicles collided causing the Noll vehicle to roll on its driver’s side and the Ladwig vehicle to initiate a roll into the west ditch, coming to a rest on its driver’s side.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries during the collision and Ladwig was transported by ambulance to the Spencer Hospital. Noll was transported by personal vehicle to the Spencer Hospital for his injuries.

Both vehicles are deemed a total loss.

Noll was later cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway and released. No other injuries were reported from the collision.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Iowa State Troopers, Spencer Police Department, Spencer Ambulance Service, Iowa State DOT, and Royal Fire Department.

