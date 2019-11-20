Two hospitalized after three-vehicle collision near Sioux Center

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were injured Tuesday night after a three-vehicle collision near Sioux Center, Iowa.

The crash happened about two miles south of Sioux Center on Highway 75 Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Lyle Van De Griend, 65, of Orange City, was driving a pickup south on the highway and stopped for oncoming traffic before trying to turn left onto 440th Street when a southbound car, driven by Scott Snyder, 55, of Alton, hit Van De Griend’s pickup. Van De Griend’s pickup was then pushed into the northbound lane of Highway 75 where it was then hit by a semi with a livestock trailer and driven by Justin Van Otterloo, age 22, of Rock Rapids.

Snyder and Van De Griend were taken to Sioux Center Health. Snyder was later flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. for his injuries. Van Otterloo did not report any injuries.

The semi and trailer had about $25,000 in damage. The pickup had about $10,000 and the care had about $8,500 in damage. In addition to the vehicles’ damages, there was about $10,000 of damage to railroad property.

The crash is still under investigation.