STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash ended with both vehicles being turned up on their tops.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of 844th and Ridge Road, located about nine miles north of Stanton, just before 8 a.m.

The release said that an SUV driven by Jeffrey Kollath, 42, of Stanton, that was heading east took a turn north onto Ridge Road and was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old.

The impact sent both vehicles off of the roadway into the northeast ditch where they came to a rest of their roofs.

The release said that Kollath was able to free himself, but the 17-year-old was trapped and had to be freed by the sheriff’s office. They were both taken to the hospital with the 17-year-old later transferred to a larger hospital for further treatment.

The release said that the 17-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. Police also allege that speed may have played a factor in the crash.

Both vehicles were deemed a total loss.

Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.