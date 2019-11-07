Two hospitalized after crash near Terrill, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were hospitalized after a collision of two vehicles about four miles south of Terrill, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of county road N14 Wednesday at 3:26 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that Melony Renze, 43, of Estherville was driving an SUV going north, lost traction, crossed the center line and collided with a car going south.

Renze and the car’s driver, Kim Andrea, 60, of Milford, were taken to the Spencer Hospital for injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash. The SUV was valued at $10,000 and the car at $4,000.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickens Fire Department, Terrill Fire Department, and Spencer Hospital Ambulance Service assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with the accident.