Two hospitalized after rollover near Elk Point
Both suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.
ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
An SUV was driving south On Interstate 29 about a mile west of Elk Point Monday around 4:35 a.m when it lost control, hit the median, and rolled, according to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
A 51-year-old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle. She reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt, while the driver, David Medina, 32, of Sioux City, was. Both were taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Charges are pending.
