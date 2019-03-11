Local News

Two hospitalized after rollover near Elk Point

Both suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 12:22 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning. 

An SUV was driving south On Interstate 29 about a mile west of Elk Point Monday around 4:35 a.m when it lost control, hit the median, and rolled, according to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

A 51-year-old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle. She reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt, while the driver, David Medina, 32, of Sioux City, was. Both were taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Charges are pending. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected