Two hospitalized after car collides with parked pickup in Storm Lak

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Storm Lake Tuesday.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they were called a crash at the 500 block of Cayuga Street Tuesday around 11:05 a.m. Officers found a driver, Trisha Boger, 50, of Storm Lake, unresponsive. Officers freed her and gave first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene and took her to a hospital.

After investigating the incident, the police said that Boger was driving south on Cayuga Street when the car sped up and veered off the road, hitting a parked pickup occupied by Craig Schroeder, 56, of Alta. Schroeder was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Damage to Schroeder’s vehicle was estimated at $10,000. Estimated damage to a second parked vehicle was about $15,000. A building at 508 Cayuga Street was also damaged estimated at $15,000.

Storm Lake Fire Department, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center EMS and the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.