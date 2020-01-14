Two Hinton siblings killed in Tuesday morning car accident

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland community is mourning the loss of two Hinton High School students and siblings after they were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. on the County Road K-22.

Authorities say winter road conditions may have played a part in what happened, with the roads reportedly being completely covered in ice at the time of the accident.

The students were driving northbound on K-22 when they entered a curve and reportedly began to slide, crashing into an oncoming pickup truck.

The Superintendent of the Hinton School District confirmed the death of two students.

“You don’t…This kinda thing doesn’t happen you know? You don’t expect it on any given day,” said Todd Meyer, Hinton School District Superintendent.

The Hinton Superintendant also confirmed that the two students were siblings, a brother and sister, were killed on their way to school Tuesday morning.

The siblings were transported to a Sioux City hospital, where they later died.

Hinton students left the school Tuesday afternoon with tears running down their faces after they were notified of the death of two fellow students.

One sibling was just months away from graduating and the other was just a freshman.

The district took the time to inform the students through assemblies, classroom discussions, and on-site counselors.

“A number of them have never had to gone through a grieving process. So, we’re trying to get that all put together and if that means we have a candlelight vigils and that’s going to help. Then, we’ll do that we’ll do whatever it takes to help,” said Todd Meyer, Hinton School District Superintendent.

Meyer shares that the brother and sister were extremely involved in school.

The senior was apart of jazz band and choir. The 9th grader participated in track and football.

The district has canceled all evening activities and no confirmation has been made regarding a candlelight vigil for Tuesday night.