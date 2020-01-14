UPDATE: Authorities give more details into crash that killed two Hinton school students

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland students have died in a car crash Tuesday morning.

Hinton School District Superintendent Todd Meyer told KCAU 9 that two students, a brother and sister, died in a car crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 8 a.m. on K22 near the intersection of Granite Avenue, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. A caller told authorities that there were possible life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that a 2010 Honda Civic was driving north when it entered a curve in the road and started to slide. A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was going south when the Honda hit it on the passenger side. The sheriff’s office said that the road was completely covered in ice at the time.

In the car, there was a driver and passenger with critical injuries. They were taken to Sioux City hospitals where they died. The pickup had a single driver who had no injuries. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any names.

The school said that all evening activities have been canceled. There are also counselors are in the school for those who need it.

All activities tonight are cancelled for this evening. — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) January 14, 2020

The crash is being investigated by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.