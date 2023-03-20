SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people were found dead in South Sioux City Monday morning.

According to a release, South Sioux City Rescue was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East 39th Street around 10 a.m. Monday for two people possibly not breathing in a vehicle inside a garage.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found a man and a woman inside a vehicle, deceased, from carbon monoxide poisoning.

No foul play is suspected, and the names of the victims are not being released at this time.