Two extricated after a single-vehicle rollover near Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were extricated after a single vehicle rollover near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Monday night.

According to the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, they responded to a call about a single vehicle rollover at 7200 Old Lakeport Road around 7:50 p.m. Monday, July 1.

The press release states that the vehicle was driving south on Old Lakeport Road when the vehicle left the road and went into the ditch. After the vehicle went into the ditch, it then rolled onto its side and stopped against a tree. Both occupants in the vehicle were trapped.

Authorities said that when they arrived at the crash, an officer found the driver alert and conscious. However, the passenger was found unresponsive. Both the driver and the passenger were extricated by Sergeant Bluff Fire Department and taken to MercyOne.

The names of the occupants are not being released at this time. The investigation into the rollover is ongoing.