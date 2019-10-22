Two duck hunters pulled from sinking boat in Monona County

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) –Two hunters were rescued Sunday morning after their boat started

Authorities were notified of duck hunters in a sinking boat in the Tieville Bend Wildlife Management Area Sunday just before 11 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

They said that a father and teenage son were duck hunting on an oxbow lake. While motoring back to the boat ramp, their 14-foot johnboat began taking on water.

A DNR Conservation Officer and an Iowa State Patrol Trooper assisted the Decatur Fire and Rescue in pulling the hunters from the boat and back onto shore. Both of the hunters refused treatment.

Burt County Fire and Rescue, Decatur Fire and Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, and DNR Conservation Officers assisted with the rescue.