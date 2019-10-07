Dogs bite two people in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were bitten by dogs Friday afternoon in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Division.

Authorities received a report of two dogs at large who bit two different people in southeast Norfolk Friday at 5 p.m.

The first bite happened at 715 South 1st Street, where a 19-year-old woman was bitten on her arm and lower leg. The bite required medical attention.

The second bite happened at the 900 block of Logan Street as an 11-year-old girl was delivering newspapers.

Authorities later found the two dogs, a German Shepard and a pit bull, at their residence in the 1000 block of Blaine Street and impounded them. The dogs’ owner, Jorge Rocha-Mendez, was issued a citation for two counts of dog at large, two counts of no city license, two counts of no proof of rabies vaccination, and two counts of harboring a cross dog.