Two dead, one hospitalized in crash near Madison

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people died after sustaining injuries in a collision on Saturday evening.

Madison County officials stated around 5:20 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 81, two miles north of Madison, Nebraska.

A van driving south lost control on black ice, slid sideways into the center median, and went into the northbound lanes. A pickup driving north collided with the van, and the van turned over onto its side.

The pickup driver was taken to Faith Regional Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was released later.

The driver and passenger in the van were from the Grand Island area, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said both drivers were wearing seat belts, but the van passenger wasn’t. Both vehicles are considered a total loss, and Highway 81 northbound lanes were closed for about four hours.