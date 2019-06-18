Two credit card skimmers found at Vermillion convenience store

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Two credit card skimmers were found at a Pump and Pak gas station in Vermillion, South Dakota.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, the staff working at the Pump and Pak on 629 Stanford Street told authorities customers had been making comments about how the card readers on the countertop didn’t feel right.

The staff found a “second face” was installed over the top of the original readers. Authorities took the two “second face” installs as evidence and have determined the purpose of the skimmers were to record or transmit credit card information fraudulently.

The readers are believed to no longer be compromised, according to Vermillion police, but they are trying to determine when the skimmers were installed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Vermillion police are asking businesses in the area to check their credit card readers for any additions or modifications. If any tampering evidence is found, the authorities would like the businesses to secure the reader and contact the Vermillion Police Department right away.

The authorities are asking customers who recently used the indoor credit card readers at Pump and Pak prior to 12 p.m. on Sunday to monitor their accounts for fraudulent activity. If customers believe they are a victim of a crime or who noticed suspicious persons or activity potentially related to this investigation, should contact the Vermillion Police Department at (605) 677-7070.