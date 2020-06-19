Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at long-term care facility in Battle Creek, IA

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) – A long-term care facility in Battle Creek, Iowa has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Willow Dale Wellness Village said it can’t share further information on the two cases due to privacy regulations.

The facility adds that staff will continue to be screened before the beginning of every shift and the residents and tenants are being closely monitored throughout the day and night.

All of the residents, staff, and tenants will start the testing process.

The facility will notify the residents, staff, tenants, and their family members of the ongoing developments.

