Two cited abandoning puppy in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were cited for animal neglect in northeast Nebraska after a puppy was found wandering in the cold.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Sunday night about an abandoned puppy that was found a rural county road northeast of Norfolk.

After an investigation, they learned that the puppy had been abandoned by Timothy Robbins, 42, and Johna Suhr, 29, who were staying in a hotel in Norfolk.

The sheriff’s office cited the two for suspicion of animal neglect. They are scheduled to appear in court in March.

Furbaby Rescue said in a Facebook post that on their way back from retrieving the puppy they found his toes and muzzle had a slight frostbite. When they made stop to pick up food, they found cigarette butts in his stool.

They said the puppy named Remus is in foster care with a nice family. They also said Remus is doing great.

