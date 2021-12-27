STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were charged following a fight in Storm Lake.

Storm Lake Police said in a release that officers responded to a 911 call made by a child around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of West 9th Street to see Jairo Gutierrez-Cortez, 37, of Storm Lake, in a front lawn. Diego Rodriguez, 27, of Storm Lake, was inside of a home with fight injuries.

Witnesses told police the two men were fighting in the front yard. Rodriguez had injuries on his face and wrist.

Both men were arrested, but Rodriguez was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for medical help. Gutierrez Cortez was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,300 bond.

Gutierrez Cortez was charged with assault causing serious injury and disorderly conduct.

Rodriguez was released from the hospital and charged with disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.