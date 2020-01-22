Two-car accident sends truck into Tobacco Hut building on 27th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With cold temperatures sticking around, some of those icy road conditions may have contributed to an accident that sent a truck crashing into a Sioux City building Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m., a two-vehicle accident somehow flung a truck into the side of the Tobacco Hut building on 27th street.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews are worried about the building’s structural integrity following the accident.

No one will be allowed back inside until the building has been stabilized.