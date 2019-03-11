Two bills in Nebraska could make "Revenge Porn" a felony

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) - Two bills in Nebraska will be part of a legislative hearing Wednesday Both bills are aimed at making what is known as "Revenge Porn" a felony. Revenge porn is defined as posting sexual photographs or videos online without the permission of the person who is depicted. Forty-three states already have similar laws on the books, including Iowa and South Dakota.

"As technology has increased and as online dating has increased there is a lot more of non-consensual photographs being put onto the internet and so this is really important because right now the legislature in Nebraska the laws don't really cover this kind of behavior," said Kristine Bornholtz, the executive director of Women Aware in Sioux City.

A South Sioux police investigator told KCAU the law would make it easier to prosecute offenders. Each year the South Sioux City police department investigates 3 to 5 revenge porn cases and currently, can only charge an offender with harassment.

"It can really destroy a victims life in a lot of different ways. It can ruin their relationships in the future, mental health issues and employment and educational opportunities for the future because as we know once something is on the internet it doesn't go away," said Bornholtz.

The group "Cyber Civil Rights" conducted a survey of more than 1500 people between the ages of 18 and 30. According to the survey, 23 percent of those people said they were victims of revenge pornography. Also, 93 percent of those victims said they suffered significant emotional distress because of it.

To read the text of Legislative Bill 164 introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, click here.

To read the text of Legislative Bill 630 introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, click here.