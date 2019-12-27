Two arrested on drug-related, theft charges in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Around 8:59 p.m. Thursday night, Storm Lake Police were called to the Wal-Mart in reference to a theft.

According to a recent press release, officers were advised that a customer had allegedly stolen around $300 in merchandise, and upon confrontation by store staff, the customer had fled on foot heading south out of the store.

As officers arrived at the scene, they began looking in the area for the suspect and located him shortly after along a fence line in a wooded area just to the south of the store.

Police then made contact with the suspect, later identified as Austin Johnson, 23, of Cherokee, Iowa, and took him into custody without further incident.

Storm Lake Police further investigated the incident, and allege that when Johnson fled the store he discarded the stolen items on a vehicle he was associated with before fleeing to the wooded area.

After Johnson’s arrest, police located the vehicle and recovered the stolen merchandise.

A K9 search around the vehicle indicated that there may have been drugs located inside.

The Storm Lake Police then conducted an initial consent search of the vehicle and located a quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Police seized the items and the vehicle was impounded pending the acquisition of a search warrant for a more thorough search.

According to the press release, the investigation further alleges that an associate of Johnson, identified as Justin Hanson, 26, of Alta, Iowa, may be connected to the seized illegal drugs. Police also believe that Hanson was inside of Wal-Mart during the incident.

Police later located Hanson and took him into custody, where they say he was in possession of additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Following the investigation, the Storm Lake Police Department charged Johnson with possession of a controlled substance, second-offense methamphetamine, theft of the fifth-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,600 bond.

Meanwhile, Hanson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-offense marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, second-offense methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hanson was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $3,300 bond.