BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Andes man and Sioux Falls woman are facing multiple charges after a pursuit in Union County early New Year’s Day.

Alcester Police say an officer with Beresford Police tried to pull over a car that was speeding just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle sped off, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

During the chase, the woman tried to throw a large bag of meth out of the window. However, it wasn’t tied and most of the drugs blew back inside the car, authorities say.

Officers used a spike strip to stop the suspects on Highway 11, south of Alcester.

Both occupants were taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Union County Jail in Elk Point.

The 24-year-old man and 19-year-old woman face multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, DUI and underage possession or consumption of alcohol.