Two arrested in Norfolk after man pulled from car and assaulted

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested in Norfolk for an alleged assault and robbery that happened in early March.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ayle Jo Nelson, 25, and Jonnathon Jay Follette, 26, both of Norfolk, for robbery, second-degree assault, and conspiracy. Follette is also charged with tampering with a witness. All of the charges are felonies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies that on March 8, he had been traveling in a vehicle with a female acquaintance driving in rural Madison County when she pulled over on the side of the road.

The victim said two men in masks then pulled him from the car and assaulted him with a bat and a golf club. He also told authorities that when he tried to run, the woman ran him down with the vehicle and the assault continued afterward.

The sheriff’s office said the victim reported his cell phone, personal papers, and wallet were taken during the incident. He also told officials that he was left in the rural area after the alleged assault and robbery happened.

Authorities said the next morning, March 9, residents in the rural area called the Madison County Sheriff’s Office about the victim acting suspiciously as he was walking towards Norfolk.

When the deputies located him, he was immediately taken to the Faith Regional Health Services to treat his injuries that he sustained in the alleged attack.

On Saturday, the Norfolk Police found Nelson and Follette at a motel after they received a tip that called into the Police Division.

Both Nelson and Follette are being held in the Madison County Jail.