Two arrested for stealing car in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested after they stole a BMW in Sioux City Thursday morning.

According to court documents, around 7:15 a.m. on December 17, Michael Hammond, 24, of Sioux City, and Daniel Greeley, 26, of Le Mars, were trying to steal two vehicles, a 1999 BMW and 2013 BMW, at 1822 Glendale Boulevard. The owner of the 2013 BMW prevented his vehicle from getting stolen, but his son’s vehicle was stolen by the suspects.

The owner located the stolen vehicle at 18th and Rustin and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle. The driver stepped on the gas and dragged the victim, causing minor scrapes and bruising. The owner caught up with the stolen vehicle at 11th Street and Lewis Boulevard. Hammond, who was driving the stolen vehicle, rammed into the victim’s rear bumper and then went around the vehicle and tried to force the victim off the road. As a result, Hammond rolled the vehicle. Hammond fled on foot, but Greeley got out of the vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle and tried stealing it again, getting into a physical altercation with the victim.

Hammond and Greeley were charged with first-degree theft and second-degree robbery. They were both booked in the Woodbury County Jail and are both held on $15,000 bonds. Greeley was also issued a no contact order.

The second BMW was stolen and not recovered.