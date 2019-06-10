Two arrested for robbing Sioux City man of beer and cash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a man of beer and cash he was carrying.

According to court documents, a victim called police Friday night around 10:25 p.m., and said he had been assaulted and robbed.

The victim told police that Nathaniel Parker, 51, of Sioux City, and Christopher McCauley, 38, of South Sioux City, had followed him from a gas station, yelling at him. The two then allegedly assaulted him around the area of 15th and Geneva Streets. Parker and McCauley stole three cans of beer and $230 from the victim, according to the documents.

Police noted that the victim had injuries to the face from being punched.

Parker and McCauley were arrested and charged with one count of second-degree robbery each. They were booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

