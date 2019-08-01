Two arrested for counterfeit cash in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged used of counterfeit money in Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Police Department said they were called Wednesday just after 10 a.m. to The Brew Convenience Store in Storm Lake about four possible counterfeit $100 bills used earlier in the morning. Police reviewed security camera video and identified a suspect.

Police then took a report just after 11 a.m. that the suspect was at Al’s Liquor Store. Police arrived and took Ervin Dewalt, 25, of Storm Lake, into custody. They alleged that Dewalt was in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill that matched the serial number of the ones used earlier.

During their investigation, police also identified a second suspect, Dennis William, 27, of Storm Lake. Wiilliams was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

***CASE UPDATE*** We've recovered more counterfeit currency and have made two arrests in connection to this case…. Posted by Storm Lake Police Department on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Police charged Dewalt two counts of forgery and one count of money laundering. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $20,000 bond

Williams was charged with one count of forgery and one count of money laundering. Williams was also wanted out of Buena Vista County on a warrant charging him with violation of probation regarding public intoxication-2nd Offense. He was booked into the county jail on a $12,000 bond.

Police also impounded two vehicles as part of the investigation on Wednesday. They are working to obtain search warrants on the vehicles to look for further evidence.

The Storm Lake Police Department is asking businesses to check their cash drawers for $100 bills bearing the serial number HB21212520J.