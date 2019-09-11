Two arrested for breaking into Sioux City home, stealing guns and ammo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a Sioux City home and stealing items, including guns, from the residence.

Court documents say that 26-year-old Joshua McKnight and 22-year-old Derek Musick, both of Sergeant Bluff, broke into a Sioux City residence on Pacific Street by kicking the door open around 3:35 p.m. on September 3.

Musick had allegedly contacted the resident shortly before and was told they weren’t home.

Inside, Musick and McKnight stole firearms, ammunition, electronics, and other property worth more than $1,500, according to documents.

The two were captured by surveillance video at the home and identified. Police later arrested and questioned them.

When questions, the two reportedly admitted to breaking in and stealing items, with one giving the location to some stolen property and the other admitting to trading a handgun for a TV.

Musick and McKnight were both charged with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. They were booked into the Woodbury County Jail. McKnight has since bonded out.

