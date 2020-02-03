Two arrested, facing felony charges after pursuit in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested Friday night in Stanton County, Nebraska, after a high speed chase.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by an off-duty Norfolk police officer that he saw a wanted felon driving on Highway 24 towards Stanton shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday night.

Authorities identify the wanted felon as Kyler Jahnke, 21, of Norfolk who was wanted for failure to appear for sentencing on a felony drug conviction in Madison, Nebraska.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger saw Jahnke’s vehicle on Highway 24 as he was entering Stanton. As the sheriff initiated a traffic stop near 14th Street and Veterans Avenue, Jahnke began to slow down but sped up as he reached a residential area.

Jahnke got back onto Highway 24 and traveled west reaching speeds over 100 mph for two miles. He then turned onto a county road and then back onto Highway 24 towards Stanton. Officials noticed items being thrown out a car window. Once he reached Stanton, he turned off of Highway 24 at 14th Street and sped down Douglas Street to 10th Street violating numerous traffic laws.

The press release stated Jahnke’s car lost one tire as he sped through the downtown area of Stanton on Highway 57 and continued north onto Ridge Road where after several hundred yeards the vehicle was forced off the roadway into a ditch.

Once the car was in the ditch, police arrested Jahnke and his passenger, Kristen Bliss, 24, of Norfolk, at gunpoint.

The items that were thrown out the car window were located and determined to be methamphetamine.

Jahnke was charged with felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with evidence, speeding 109/50, along with his original charges in Madison County.

Bliss also facing felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and a probation violation. Authorities said she was just released out of the Stanton County jail after serving a lengthy drug sentence.

