YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Two people have been arrested after Yankton High School underwent a soft lockdown.

According to a release from the City of Yankton, Yankton High School received a threat at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday prompting the district and the police department to place the schools on a “soft lockdown.”

The release states that as a precaution, Yankton Police responded to all schools while investigating.

The Yankton Police Department School Resource Officer received a tip on Thursday regarding the threat on Thursday. With the assistance of the Yankton School Department, they were able to identify two suspects.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Helen Gonzalez Moya, 18, and a juvenile female. Charges include aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

The police department was assisted by the Yankton School District, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, and the South Dakota Fusion Center.