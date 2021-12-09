SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department responded to a disturbance that led to a pursuit and two arrested early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the police, there was a report that a man had threatened two females with a gun at Uncle Dave’s bar of West 3rd street around 1:45 a.m.

The man, later identified as Luis Gomez, 37, and a woman identified as Tawny Freemont, 21, both of Sioux City, left the scene in a gray Honda before police arrived. Officers found the vehicle a short time later, with the vehicle speeding off and leading to a pursuit in the areas of the west and north side of Sioux City.

According to the release, the pursuit ended with the use of stop sticks to stop the vehicle on Hamilton Boulevard. Officers took both Gomez and Freemont into custody and located a firearm and loaded magazine that had been thrown from the passenger window of the getaway car.

Gomez driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, speeding, felony eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, open container, OWI, two counts of assault while participating in a felony, and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Freemont was charged with obstruction, and her bond amounted to $2,000.

*Sioux City Police have corrected the spelling of Freemon to Freemont.