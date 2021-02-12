Two arrested after pursuit through O’Brien, Clay County

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people from Spencer were arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a pursuit exceeding 90 mph through O’Brien and Clay counties.

A deputy of the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda CRV near the intersection of 360th Streer and White Avenue, about 3 miles south of Hartly, around 9:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that the Honda failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Pursuit went through O’Brien and Clay counties, reaching speeds as high as 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in the 3700 mile of 110th Street.

Police arrested the driver, Madison Selzer, 33, and the passenger Joseph Peterson, 29, both of Spencer. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of California and the rear license plate had been stolen from a different vehicle in California. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Selzer was charged with the felonies of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance-meth third offense, eluding-speeding over 25 over the limit- second Offense. She was also charged with possession of marijuana – third offense, driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 91 mph in a 55 mph zone, fail to yield half the roadway, and driving while suspended.

Peterson was arrested on arrest warrants from other counties. He was also charged with possession of controlled substance – meth third offense, possession of controlled substance -marijuana third Offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Hartley Police Department assisted the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.