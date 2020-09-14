Two arrested after pursuit crosses from South Dakota, ends in Lyon County cornfield

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested in Lyon County, Iowa Saturday after a pursuit crossed from South Dakota and ended near Inwood, Iowa.

The Lyon County Communications Center was alerted from the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department about a pursuit from Minnehaha County, S.D. Saturday around 5:40 p.m., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department. They reported that authorities were pursuing a black Jeep Liberty with Minnesota plates on South Dakota Highway 42/Iowa Highway 9 heading into Lyon County.

South Dakota authorities ended their pursuit as the suspect crossed into Iowa. About an hour later, a Lyon County Deputy saw the vehicle near the intersection of 170th Street and Ashley Avenue of rural Larchwood and tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off at a high speed.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle tried to elude officers as the vehicle went into a cornfield near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Buchanan Avenue, west of Inwood. It then collided with a Lyon County patrol vehicle, ending the pursuit.

Two suspects; Anthony Sargent, 38, and Cassandra Dawn Adams, 27, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.; were taken into custody

Sargent was charged with aggravated eluding, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, defective tires, failure to display registration plate, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain control, striking fixtures on a roadway, 11 counts of speeding, and 11 counts of failure to obey a stop sign. He also was charged with violating the Inwood City ordinance of vehicles on sidewalks.

Adams was charged with aiding and abetting of aggravated eluding, allowing an unauthorized person to drive, violation of financial liability coverage-accident, and seven counts of littering.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lyon County Conservation, Inwood Fire and Rescue, the Iowa State Patrol, Inwood Vet Clinic, and Inwood Body.

Latest Stories