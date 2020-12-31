Two arrested after authorities find drugs, multiple transaction devices during traffic stop near Pilger

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) — Two people were arrested after Stanton County authorities found drugs and multiple credit cards, blank checks, social security cards, and tax returns in the names of at least 14 other people during a traffic stop.

According to a release, on Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested two people on multiple felony charges after stopping their vehicle for speeding on Highway 275 near Pilger.

As a result of the stop, it led to the arrest of the driver Courtney Greening, 26, of Council Bluffs, on felony drug charges and multiple counts of criminal possession of financial transaction devices, and the passenger Nicholas Walker, 25, of Omaha was also arrested on felony drug charges, criminal possession of financial transaction devices, and criminal impersonation.

Both were found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and multiple credit cards, blank checks, social security cards, and tax returns in the names of at least 14 other people.

Walker was also in possession of a Nebraska issued ID card with his DMV photo attached in the name of another actual Nebraska resident. An electronic credit card skimmer was also recovered from the vehicle.

Both are currently being held in the county jail pending the setting of a cash bond.