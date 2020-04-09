Two Algona men face felony charges after burglary arrest

CYLINDER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Algona men were arrested for an afternoon burglary in Cylinder Monday.

Officers identified John Genrich, 23, and John Schoenwetter, 41, both of Algona, and charged them with third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, both Class D felonies.

The Algona men were also charged with possession of controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Additionally, Schoenwetter was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, Class D felony.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a burglary in progress at the 5500 Block of 310th Street in Cylinder at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.

With assistance from the Algona and Kossuth County law enforcement, the vehicle fleeing the burglary was pulled over in Kossuth County.

According to police, Genrich and Schoenwetter were identified as the occupants of the vehicle.

During the investigation, police determined that Genrich and Schoenwetter were the burglary suspects described by the reporting party, officials said.

Following the investigation, Genrich and Schoenwetter were arrested by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

