Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday.

The county’s total number of cases is now 11, according to the health department.

The health department said the new cases are in a man and woman both aged between 41 and 60.

According to Siouxland District Health, 384 tests for the virus have been administered to Woodbury County Residents. 373 of those tests have returned negative.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories