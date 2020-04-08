Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Wednesday.

The county’s total number of cases is now 11, according to the health department.

The health department said the new cases are in a man and woman both aged between 41 and 60.

According to Siouxland District Health, 384 tests for the virus have been administered to Woodbury County Residents. 373 of those tests have returned negative.

