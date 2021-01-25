Two 19-year-olds hospitalized after vehicle rollover near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two 19-year-old women were hospitalized after a rollover crash near Norfolk on Monday.

According to a release, on Monday around 1 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover crash that sent two women to the hospital.

The crash occurred when an SUV going east lost control on U.S. Highway 275 about 13 miles east of Norfolk and crossed the westbound lane and rolled into the north ditch.

The driver Maya Baker, 19, of Norfolk, and her 19-year-old passenger were both transported by ambulance to FRHS in Norfolk with non-life-threatening injuries by Stanton EMS.

Seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy preventing more serious injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control. Authorities said that road conditions and visibility were very poor at the time of the accident.