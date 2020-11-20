Two 16-year-old suspects arrested after robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police arrested two 16-year-olds after a Sunday morning burglary.

According to authorities, the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) were called to the scene of a burglary at 6004 Morningside Avenue on November 15 around 4:09 a.m. Court documents said the victim woke up to two people pointing guns at him. The victim was taken to the living room as the two suspects, one being a 16-year-old male, started stealing items. Stolen items included two TVs, an Xbox and related items, and a Beats speaker.

Officers lifted a print on an Xbox game that had been dropped in the street by the 16-year-old suspect.

Officers were able to locate the suspects on Friday.

A 16-year-old Hispanic boy was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

A 16-year-old Native American boy was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, and assault while participating in a felony.

The names of the juveniles have not been released.