TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Turner County residents can now use a service called Report It that can help in the instance that something valuable goes missing.

According to a post on the Turner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the new service allows for recording valuables in an online database with pictures, descriptions, serial numbers, and other features.

The post states that the service has the option to upload receipts, warranties, and additional supporting documentation. Users can look up items and print reports, and the service is free of charge.

The post states that the service can help law enforcement track down stolen or missing items, and even report damage and loss to the user’s insurance company.