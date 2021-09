MARION, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Turner County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says Bud’s Bar in Marion was burglarized by a man early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted several pictures to its Facebook page, asking the public to help identify the suspect and the vehicle used.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (605) 764-2523.