Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Siouxland in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk event is coming back to Siouxland.

The 5K honors the firefighters, law enforcement officers and citizens who lost their lives during 9/11. Sioux City firefighter George Glass is organizing the event and said running in the 5K makes him feel proud to be a firefighter in Siouxland.

“I’m very fortunate and honored enough to be a firefighter in Sioux City, so this is near and dear to my heart,” Glass said. “I’ve been a part of it since day one. I love the event.”

This year will be the fourth in-person race. The event will be held in South Sioux City at the Freedom Park on Oct. 2.

Proceeds from the event will support first responders and severely injured service members.