Tulip Festival, vendors turn to social media to connect with others

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- In early April, organizes of the Orange City Tulip Festival made the tough decision to cancel this year’s event due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now the festival is finding new creative ways to reach visitors.

“We were going to have people come out to our farm to view thousands of tulips we planted, so and then, I was planning on selling them from a Dutch cart downtown,” said Lindsay Millard, the owner of Lindsay’s Flower Patch in Orange City.

Millard said this would have been her second year selling tulips at the festival.

“We’re sad it’s not going to happen this year, but it’s still fun to get flowers and tulips out to people especially this year. People seem to really want something bright in their homes.”

COVID-19 caused the festival is be postponed, causing Millard to look for other business opportunities so that her tulips don’t go to waste.

“I launched my website in December, so I’m thankful I had that going. People were able to utilize that, and I just added more and more to it all the time. Then I’ve been reaching out to florists more and more to build those relationships,” said Millard.

Going online is a way for people to connect with one another during this pandemic. That is why Mike Hofman the executive director of the Orange City Chamber is encouraging people visit the Tulip Festival Facebook page next week.

“People can share their pictures and their memories from all the way back to when they first experience the Tulip Festival as a young kid. Putting that costume on for the first time, and now their grandkids are doing it, and all those pictures,” said Hofman.

Although the 80th Tulip Festival has been postponed until May 2021, there are already plans for tulips to be planted.

“We’ll plant more tulips this fall and be ready in time for the festival,” said Millard.

The Tulip Festival is also supporting local vendors that attend the event click here for Dutch products.