Tulip Festival Committee invites community to share favorite memories, traditions virtually

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tulip Festival Steering Committee is inviting the community to contribute to a special digital celebration, hosted on social media, by sharing favorite Orange City Tulip Festival memories and traditions.

The “Celebrating Our Favorite Festival Memories” initiative will take place on social media May 14, 15, and 16, the dates previously scheduled for the 2020 Tulip Festival.

During the digital celebration, folks who have enjoyed the festival are encouraged to post a photo or video on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, sharing their favorite memory of the Tulip Festival or what they love most about the Dutch tradition.

Participants are being asked to use the hashtag #OCTulipFestival and are encouraged to tag the @OCTulipFestival page on their post.

Reese and Cristi Kelch, chairpersons of the 2020 Tulip Festival said even now the spirit of the festival can be enjoyed when people come together.

“The Orange City Tulip Festival is more than beautiful tulips, colorful floats, and a charming downtown. Tulip Festival is a community of people – guests who bring life to the celebration, volunteers who make it happen, vendors who offer festival favorites, and families and friends that use the third weekend in May as a time to reconnect,” the chairpersons said. “We know that the festival continues in the hearts of each of us and our favorite springtime tradition will prevail for years to come.”

An event has been created on Facebook, and reminders will be posted on the Orange City Tulip Festival Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts leading up to the third weekend in May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tulip Festival scheduled for May 14, 15, and 16, was canceled by festival organizers. The festival has a rich history since its beginning in 1936. The last time the festival was not held was during the years of 1942-1946 due to World War II.

