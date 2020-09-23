Tulip Festival 2021 preparations are already underway

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Planning and voting are already underway for the 2021 Tulip Festival in Orange City.

The cancelation of the Tulip Festival last April was a financial blow to many Orange City businesses. Wednesday afternoon, there was new excitement as voting got underway for the 2021 Tulip Court.

“My biggest fear is that we don’t take it seriously and that we lose out on 2021 as well, so I hope if we have a community effort of holding each other to these healthy standards, then 2021 could be really good,” said Mahr.

Steve Mahr is the owner of Townsquare Coffeehouse and Kitchen. He says his sales were down 45% during the month of May, when the Tulip Festival usually takes place.

“We adapt our labor and cost of goods just to sort of make it through the tough months. I know the economic grants that the state of Iowa put out were really helpful, but you sort of look for that to sustain you a little bit through the summer months, and with that gone we had to make a lot of hard decisions,” said Mahr.

Wednesday afternoon, people in Orange City began voting on next year’s Tulip Court, one of many preparations for what will be the festival’s 80th year.

“In May is when we really put our best foot forward, it’s also important for the businesses, the economic impact is big in Orange City and we recognize that and we realize that and that is why we want to continue to look what is the best way to hold the 2021 festival,” said Mike Hofman, with the Orange City Chamber of Commerce.

“I was really excited about being a new business owner, having the opportunity to be able to show the new selection that we have to try to drive some of that traffic into my store,” said Van Es.

New business owner Josh Van Es says he’s looking forward to next year’s festival.

“Hopefully it will bring alot of people into the community where they can enjoy what we always tend to offer,” said Van Es.

The Tulip Festival board will be announcing the five young ladies voted onto the court Thursday at 10 a.m. This year, people in Orange City were able to vote online or in-person for next year’s court.

Latest Stories