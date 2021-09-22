Tulip Court elected ahead of Orange City’s 81st Annual Tulip Festival

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Five ladies were elected for Orange City’s 2022 Tulip Court on Wednesday.

According to a release, Tulip Court members for the upcoming 2022 Tulip Festival include Maren Beaty, daughter of Craig and Shannon Beaty, Chloe Bilby, daughter of Joe & Becky Bilby, Catharine Hummel, daughter of Patrick & Julia Hummel, Naomi Mellema, daughter of Matt and Kristin Mellema, and Kate Van Der Werff, daughter of Jeff and Kara Van Der Werff.

An event will be held in November to crown the 2022 Tulip Festival Queen. The Queen and Court will serve as ambassadors for Orange City’s 81st annual Tulip Festival, set for May 19, 20, and 21, 2022.

Tulip Festival news, event information, volunteer opportunities and more can be found on the festival’s website.