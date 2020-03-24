Tuesday dubbed “Great American Takeout Day”

(KCAU) – Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out as countless jobs are put on the line by COVID-19.

A coalition of restaurants are calling on everyone in the nation to order out. Some are even offering deals and free delivery dubbing Tuesday “Great American Takeout Day.”

The coalition includes companies like Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli and Veggie Grill.

Their push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry estimates up to seven million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.

In an effort to support local businesses, KCAU has created a convenient listing of local restaurants that are open for business.

During these challenging times, it’s more important than ever to support the community and eat local.

Business owners can add their restaurants by filling out the form at the bottom of the page.

