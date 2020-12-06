Tuba players perform for holiday shoppers at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Christmas concerts have changed thanks to the pandemic, and that’s why a very special group of musicians took their talents to the Southern Hills Mall.

Tuba Christmas is a set of concerts held all over the world around this time of year. The group of performers chose to play for shoppers at the mall this year.

The concerts are a way for tuba performers who don’t normally get to shine in the spotlight to steal the show, putting a big tuba twist on classic Christmas carols.

“It’s something we don’t normally get, to play the fun parts everybody wants to hear. We’re not stuck in the back, we’re able to just play what we really wanna play, I guess,” said Event Coordinator Tim Barrett.

Performers paid a fee to participate, and that money goes to the music education efforts around the world.